Veteran’s Day Remarks

Mick Gleason

Kern County 1st District Supervisor

Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who have served and to recognize the sacrifices they have made to defend our freedom. As a former Navy Captain and Commander of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, I have served alongside many remarkable sailors and soldiers, and I have witnessed firsthand their tireless commitment to excellence and dedication to duty.

Our nation is indebted to all those who have served, and that is why I invite you to join me in honoring them, not only this Veterans Day, but every day. It is important to take the time to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude at every opportunity. We will honor our service men and women not only in words, but also in actions.

We are blessed with many freedoms, the freedom of speech, the freedom of religion, the freedom to elect our own leaders and to shape our own destiny. As critically important as these freedoms are, it is also important to remember that these freedoms come at a price. That price has been paid, and continues to be paid, by countless brave Americans who have selflessly sacrificed for our country.

Alexander Hamilton once said, “There is a certain enthusiasm in liberty, that makes human nature rise above itself, in acts of bravery and heroism.”

While our veterans have bravely defended our freedoms around the world, we must honor them by continuing to defend them here at home. We can do this by exercising our precious right to vote, and by supporting people and policies that will create jobs, encourage growth, and that will take care of the veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for us.

Thank you to all who have served for you bravery and sacrifice.