Trick or Trot has terrific turn out

By Elise Modrovich

Special to the Sun

On the crisp, cool, sunny Sunday morning of October 29, racers of all ages gathered at Riverside Park, many in full costume, to run around Kernville for fun and for a cause. The now annual “Trick Or Trot” 5K, 10K and Fun Run is part of the Fall Festival sponsored by the Kernville Chamber of Commerce. One More Mile, an organization dedicated to providing endurance race events for the Kern River Valley, put the extremely well-organized race together. Established by Jon and Stacy Feldschau in 2016, whose day jobs are as Senior Pastors for the Faith Community Church in Wofford Heights, One More Mile aims to deliver events “characterized by quality, affordability and fun. Every aspect of our planning is centered around both the athlete and their fans (or family.)”

Fun for athletes and family/fans was certainly evident in this run about town, or specifically a loop that began at Riverside Park, wound its way up Burlando Road and then back down Sirretta to finish at the park. The Sheriff’s Activity League and many volunteers, including Kernville Elementary teachers Pam Alten and Shellie Tito, were on hand to make sure runners stayed safe and hydrated along the way. In only its second year, participants were encouraged to dress in their favorite costume or racing gear, with medals promised to all finishers and prizes given for best costumes for both adults and kids. Runners and walkers were also invited to stay and play for the rest of the day at the Fall Festival in Riverside Park, and vendor Sno Shack came over and offered free slushies for the first three 5K and 10K finishers.

This year, 10-year-old Aspen Hacker blew away the field of 70 runners, finishing the 5K first overall with a stunning 23:01.7. The top male finisher, 49 year-old John Gomez, wasn’t far behind with a time of 25:08.8. 12-year-old Jack Montgomery slayed all of his 10K competition, finishing well ahead of the pack with a blazing time of 48:27.5.

One More Mile always has a loftier charitable goal in mind for their events, and this year, proceeds from the Trick or Trot 5K-10K-Fun Run were given to “The Leader In Me,” KUSD’s leadership development program, which teaches elementary and middle school students leadership principles from Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Principal Brian Polston, whose tireless efforts have been instrumental in bringing the Leader In Me program to our local schools, was on hand to thank everyone for promoting leadership training in the Kern River Valley for our next generation of leaders. While no official amounts had been calculated as of press time, Feldschau estimated that the event would raise over $2,000 to help fund the fledgling program.

Next up for One More Mile will be the Christmas 5K, 10K and Fun Run scheduled for early December, during the annual “Christmas In Kernville” days. The Feldschaus are hoping to realize their vision of making the Kern River Valley a destination spot for yearly endurance events, including a Dam Tough Run and Dam Tough Mud Run, a Lake Isabella Triathlon and Off-Road Triathlon, a Kernville Marathon and Half Marathon, a KRV Century Ride Bike Race, and a 4th of July Half Marathon/10K in conjunction with the Valley’s annual Fireworks Spectacular. You can find out more about One More Mile and sign up for future races by finding them on Facebook or on the web at www.onemoremile.us.