The Reel Cinemaniac: GARFIELD!

Growing up, one of my favorite Saturday morning cartoon shows and Sunday morning funnies comic-strips was Jim Davis’ Garfield. Garfield appealed to me: he was lazy, witty, opinionated, loved lasagna and, most of all, hilarious. The Garfield comic, which is hailed as one of the most widely distributed and famous of all comics, has appeared in newspapers all around the country. As you most likely know, it features Jon Arbuckle, his cat, Garfield, and his dog, Odie. Not to mention Jon’s longtime crush, Garfield’s veterinarian, Dr. Liz Wilson.

For years now one comic-strip in particular—featuring Jon and Garfield at the vet coincidently—has confused diehard fans. It is a short three panel strip like quite a few of them are, but the subject matter is quite crude—which quite a few of them are. This one, however, has bewildered (and disgusted) longtime fans, of which I am one. The comic-strip to which I am referring seems to feature Jon consuming dog semen during a routine vet check at Dr. Wilson’s office. Yes, friends and neighbors, you read that correctly. The strip features Jon helping himself to what he thinks is the Doc’s cup of coffee. As Jon slurps down what is in the cup, Liz snidely congratulates Jon with the news that he will now give birth to a healthy litter of puppies. For years people just assumed Jon guzzled canine semen. Davis in a recent interview addressed what was in that cup and, thankfully, it’s not what we all thought.

It turns out that Davis grew up on a farm. On said farm, his father used to give first-calf heifers a high protein supplement to help them deliver healthier calves. This supplement was, of course, provided by the local vet. It would seem that Davis just assumed that there would be a similar supplement for dogs. Therefore, Jon is drinking a protein-enriched drink formulated for a pregnant dog. As simple as that; still gross, but not nearly as disturbing as, well, you know. And there you have it, mystery solved. The lesson to take away from this: Don’t just drink out of random cups, you never know what could be in there.