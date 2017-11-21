The history of rural medicine

By Debbie Teofilo

Kern Valley Sun

Be very thankful for modern medicine. That was one of the take-aways after viewing an extensive collection of medical antiques at an educational seminar on Saturday, November 18, at the Kern Valley Museum Annex. The class was taught by Dianna Anderson, Museum Curator and former teacher of an introductory medical career program at Bakersfield High School.

Anderson greeted attendees to class with a “tonsil guillotine” from the 1800s used during tonsillectomy procedures. Those who decided to stay for the presentation were rewarded with a history of rural medicine from colonial times through the early 1900s and descriptions of many more instruments from her unique collection.

During the Colonial period, there were very few trained doctors, so anyone who could read could medically treat people. Parsons and lawyers might have owned a small booklet titled “Every Man His Own Doctor,” which described remedies such as bloodletting, bed rest, and herbal concoctions.

Bloodletting, which removed blood from the body as a medical treatment, caused many colonists to bleed to death, and it is thought to have contributed to the death of George Washington. This and many more examples of early treatments demonstrated the truth of the expression, “The cure can be worse than the disease.”

Most rural colonists would go to apothecaries for treatment with herbs which were kept in wooden drawers or apothecary jars. By trial and error, these early pharmacists would learn recipes for combinations of ingredients to treat certain conditions.

Because most of the herbs tasted bad, coated pills were developed during the Civil War period. Anderson showed some of the gadgets and methods used to manufacture pills by hand. Herbs could also be eaten, infused in teas, inhaled as fumes, or applied as plasters with tar, mustard, or menthol. Many herbs turned out to be toxic. Opiates were widely used and caused addiction, as they do today.

Amputation was a very common procedure during the Civil War period. Doctors used many types of knives, saws, and scalpels. Some medical practitioners would follow battle areas to treat wounded soldiers, similar to the later military MASH units.

Ether was used as anesthesia, but it was often not available on the battlefield. Pressure was used to stop bleeding until doctors learned to heat blades to cauterize wounds, as well as to reduce infections. Bullets were removed with a “bullet claw” instrument.

Anderson showed a doctor’s bag from the late 1800s which contained an herb kit, surgical instruments, tongue depressors, and a wooden stethoscope tube so the doctor did not have to put his ear on a patient’s chest in order to hear a heartbeat. Medical supplies were originally carried in saddlebags.

Medical quackery was the theme of the last half of the class when Anderson discussed fake products and treatments occurring during the mid-1800s to early 1900s. Non-prescription liquid preparations in bottles (patent medicines) were heavily promoted as cures for all types of ailments. They were often made of dangerous or addictive substances such as coal tar, turpentine, cocaine or opium. During the time of prohibition many of these bottles were big sellers, since alcohol could be provided to the public in these seemingly medicinal forms.

It was dangerous for the public not to know the ingredients, product claims were usually false, the substances often caused physical harm, and by using the products the public delayed more valuable visits to doctors. The first Pure Food and Drug Act was passed in 1906 to regulate what was stated on the labels, and by 1938 the law required a vendor to prove that the medicine was both effective and safe. Most of the patent medicines disappeared when this law was enforced.

This period of quackery also included the practice of phrenology, which studied the configuration of the skull as an indicator of character, intellect, and suitability as a mate. A machine was invented in 1918 that attached to the head and gave printed results.

With the advent of electricity and the magic of electrodes in the late 1880s, large numbers of machines were manufactured with false claims of making people feel better and curing all sorts of aches and ailments. Electrical currents and shocks were generated out of boxes, belts, and headpieces with many types of attachments. These items were often very expensive, yet were purchased by the public and medical profession alike. Sadly, many people were harmed both physically and financially by these fraudulent electrical devices.

Then, as now, people who are ill or in pain will often try anything to get relief. One of the lessons of medical history is “buyer beware!”