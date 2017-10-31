Sophomores punch ticket into playoffs

By Ray Conner

Sports Editor

Only one of the three reporting teams were able to pick up a win in youth football for Kern Valley this past Saturday.

The Sophomore Broncs were the only team to add a win to their positive column. With the lop-sided victory, the Broncs are now locked into the playoffs.

Sophomores

KV 30-Bakersfield Panthers 0

Touchdowns: Bryce Smoot 2, Aiden Madden, Tavin Watts

PAT: Zane Carver, Ethan Stockwell

Rushing: Smoot 206, Stockwell 96, Madden 49, Watts 25, Carver 21, Daniel Hinky-10

Tackles: Watts 10 (sack), Gavin Anderson 7 (two sacks), Carver 5 (sack), Stockwell 4, Smoot 4, Hinky 3, Maverick Mack 3 (FR), Peyton Hurley 2, Reed Archer 2 (FR), Tye Humphers 1, Carson Parks 1, Tyler Dourlain 1, Ethyn Henry 1, Wyatt Stuck 1

Safety: Tackled made by Stuck, Archer, and Mack

Jayvee

Bakersfield Panthers 19-KV 12

Touchdowns: Carson Strange 25- yard pass from Kaegan McCarthy, Daimon Dedmon 60-yard kick off return

Passing (96 yards): McCarthy 6-14-1-93, Josh Papp 1-3-0-3

Receiving: Bryan Hernandez 1-36, Strange 2-27, Jacob Leith 2-25, Hunter Watts 2-8

Rushing (18 yards): Derrick Hinkey 6-11, Dedmon 5-10, TJ Sanders 1-0, McCarthy 7- (-)3

Tackles: Hernandez 12, Christian Parks 5 (sack), Leith 4, Papp 3, 32-2, Strange 2, Colton Carver 2, Watts 2, Sanders 1, Garrett Davis 1, Ryan Prince 1, Dominick Mental 1.

Freshmen

Bakersfield Panthers 20-KV 0

Highlights for the game:

Caleb Graham rushing yards 63 and three tackles, Mazyn Weaver rushing yards 35 and three tackles, Joel Donoho seven tackles, James Bustamante one tackle, Noah Cleveland one tackle, Jaayden Cleveland five tackles, Jakob Lawson two tackles.