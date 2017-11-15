SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST CELEBRATES THE SEASON OF GIVING WITH FREE CHRISTMAS TREE PERMITS TO FOURTH-GRADERS

General public Christmas tree permits available at select locations

SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif., November 14, 2017—In support of the Every Kid in a Park (EKIP) program, the Sequoia National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-grade students who present a valid paper voucher or durable EKIP pass. The student must be present to obtain a permit and when cutting a tree under the EKIP program.

Visit www.everykidinapark.gov for information about the program and to obtain a student voucher. Then visit any participating Sequoia National Forest office or ranger station and present the printed voucher in person, along with a parent or guardian to obtain a Christmas tree permit.

Also, general public Christmas tree permits are available for $10 each. Maps with directions to cutting areas will be available at the time of purchase. Permits must be purchased in person, are not transferable and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sequoia National Forest Supervisor’s Office—559-784-1500

1839 S. Newcomb Street, Porterville

Monday – Friday* from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Free precut EKIP, and general public Christmas tree permits are available November 24-December 21

Western Divide Ranger Station—559-539-2607

32588 HWY 190, Springville

Monday – Friday* from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free precut EKIP, and general public Christmas tree permits are available December 4 – 21.

A limited supply of free precut Christmas trees will be available for fourth-graders. Please have someone with you capable of loading your tree into your vehicle, and be sure to bring tie-downs for safe transportation home.

Kern River Ranger Station—760-376-3781

11380 Kernville Road, Kernville

Monday – Friday* 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A limit of 50 EKIP, and 150 general public Christmas tree permits will be available starting November 24. Precut trees will not be available in the Kern River Ranger District.

* Forest Service offices are closed Thursday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Plan your trip carefully to have a safe day in the woods. Please consider weather and road conditions when planning your route. Always let someone know where you are expecting to travel and when you are expected to return. Extra food, water, and warm clothing are a good idea to take during winter travel. Remember, some areas of the Forest do not have cell phone coverage.

Christmas tree harvest is not allowed in developed recreation areas, campsites or within 300 feet of a stream or on private lands. Have your Tree Permit Map with you, along with a local Forest Map, and a good understanding of your location before cutting.

Cutting a Christmas tree offers a traditional holiday experience while helping to thin the forest of excessive smaller trees, which helps to reduce excess vegetation that can feed a wildland fire, and creates a healthier forest over time. Sequoia National Forest officials wish you a happy and safe holiday.