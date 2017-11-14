Rotary to host pancake breakfast before parade

PRESS RELEASE

Rotary of the KRV

Isabella Christmas Parade Pancake Breakfast

From 8:30 till Parade Time on Saturday, November 25, the Rotary Club of Kern River Valley and volunteers will be serving hot breakfasts raising money for toys for KRV kids. The pancake breakfast will be held in the KRV Senior Center at 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard in Lake Isabella. Cost of breakfast is $7 per person ($20 for family of parents and kids) $5 if you bring an unwrapped toy. Breakfast will be pancakes and sausage with coffee and juice. Funds realized from the breakfast will be split between KRV Toys 4 Toys and the Family Resource Center’s “Be An Angel” program. For information, call 760-333-4561.