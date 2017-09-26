Pastor Michael Splawn

March 6, 1960 - September 26, 2017

After a 13 month battle with brain cancer, Michael passed away at the age of 57 in his home in Weldon, CA, surrounded by family.

Born to Duane and Trudy Splawn in southern California, he was the middle of three children, older sister Judy and younger sister Valerie.

He married the love of his life, Cheryl, in 1982 and they moved into the Kern River Valley three years later. He first took a position as a postman in Bodfish, where he worked for several years. In 1986, he stepped in his true calling as a pastor at Kern Christian Church (KCC) “the River” in Southlake. He served for many years as a beloved youth pastor, worship leader & principal of a Christian school, touching the lives of many youth in the valley. He later took the position of senior pastor at KCC. While ministering, he also loved to substitute teach at both Wallace & South Fork school.

Mike lived and served by the heartbeat of God: loving God and loving others. He had the heart of a true worshipper. He selflessly served God his entire life and in the process he touched countless lives. Mike and Cheryl also had a heart for the fatherless. After having three children of their own (Alyssa, Josh & Joel), they adopted Brandy and took legal guardianship of Tommy. Later, they became foster parents to many other children. Though the foster children later returned to their families, Mike and Cheryl continued relationships with all of them, visiting and loving them and their families. They are affectionately called “Papa” and “Mimi” by all of their foster and grandkids.

Michael is survived & and will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, spouse, children, grandchildren, the congregation at KCC, and the many, many other lives he enriched over the years. He lived his life as servant to all, a lover of God, an exceptional husband and father, a steadfast friend, a worshiper, a giver, a kind heart, and a True Spirit. He was and is truly a man after God’s own heart who demonstrated the love of the Father to everyone he met.

His memorial will be held Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. the South Fork Middle School gym. In lieu of flowers, you man donate to the following link: https://kcctheriver.churchcenteronline.com/giving/to/fellowship-hall-renovation or send a check to Kern Christian Church 14900 Hwy. 178, Lake Isabella, Calif., 93240, Memo Fellowship Hall Memorial Renovation Fund.