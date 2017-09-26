Pastor Michael Splawn
March 6, 1960 - September 26, 2017
After a 13 month battle with brain cancer, Michael passed away at the age of 57 in his home in Weldon, CA, surrounded by family.
Born to Duane and Trudy Splawn in southern California, he was the middle of three children, older sister Judy and younger sister Valerie.
He married the love of his life, Cheryl, in 1982 and they moved into the Kern River Valley three years later. He first took a position as a postman in Bodfish, where he worked for several years. In 1986, he stepped in his true calling as a pastor at Kern Christian Church (KCC) “the River” in Southlake. He served for many years as a beloved youth pastor, worship leader & principal of a Christian school, touching the lives of many youth in the valley. He later took the position of senior pastor at KCC. While ministering, he also loved to substitute teach at both Wallace & South Fork school.
Mike lived and served by the heartbeat of God: loving God and loving others. He had the heart of a true worshipper. He selflessly served God his entire life and in the process he touched countless lives. Mike and Cheryl also had a heart for the fatherless. After having three children of their own (Alyssa, Josh & Joel), they adopted Brandy and took legal guardianship of Tommy. Later, they became foster parents to many other children. Though the foster children later returned to their families, Mike and Cheryl continued relationships with all of them, visiting and loving them and their families. They are affectionately called “Papa” and “Mimi” by all of their foster and grandkids.
Michael is survived & and will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, spouse, children, grandchildren, the congregation at KCC, and the many, many other lives he enriched over the years. He lived his life as servant to all, a lover of God, an exceptional husband and father, a steadfast friend, a worshiper, a giver, a kind heart, and a True Spirit. He was and is truly a man after God’s own heart who demonstrated the love of the Father to everyone he met.
His memorial will be held Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. the South Fork Middle School gym. In lieu of flowers, you man donate to the following link: https://kcctheriver.churchcenteronline.com/giving/to/fellowship-hall-renovation or send a check to Kern Christian Church 14900 Hwy. 178, Lake Isabella, Calif., 93240, Memo Fellowship Hall Memorial Renovation Fund.
I loved this man. Very few people can understand the loss that I feel the unfortunate incidents that happened in our church Due to one person be leaving here say and then telling the pastors that he knew it for himself and they believed him but Mike didn’tbelievet it. He told me so. But that hearsay caused me to not be able to play with Mike for a year. And that loss I can’t even begin to describe when you play music and you feel the Holy Spirit inspiring you, words cannot express that experience. Mike and I experienced it.
he called me up one night and said Larry I want you to play with me it was for one of those church things were all the churches in the valley come to and church so it’s packed I had’nt lplayed with him he hadn’t played with me and he said we’re gonna just do it. For a week. me and you and it turned out pretty darn good we kept looking at each other we couldn’t believe what we were actually hearing . The thing is Mike had faith in me when I didn’t at the time and that man’s faith proved the Holy Spirit could actually guide us I wasn’t reading music nor was he and came out just fine . Did I say I love that man did I say I missed playing with him for that year did I say I thought He was going to get better now I’m just gonna really have to wait to play with him but it’s cool. that’s what being a Christian is like we have guarantees NOT bY some shoe salesman. But the Almighty Creator of the heavens and the earth tells us!!!!!
I love you Mike and Cheryl and Joel and Allissa and Josh and all of the girls that run around I Can’t remember her name because ii wasn’t that close to them but I know who they are and they know who they are thanks for let me speak. Oh one other thing I was privileged enough to get to go and see MIKE a week before he passed we talked we laughed and we cried I told him how hard it must be to want to say something and not be able to do it and you know what he said to me three times I love you Larry, As he gripped my arm I got to be with him alone for almost an hour I truly do feel blessed and privileged.