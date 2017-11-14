Pastor Appreciation at Exchange Club

Photo by Sherry Van Matre / Special to the Sun; Exchange Club honors local Pastors at their Pastor Appreciation luncheon: pictured L-R: Carol Clayton (Grace Chapel), Jeanette Rogers-Erickson (Family Life and event co-chair), Karen and Brian Bennett (First Baptist Lake Isabella), Francis and Frank Liebert (Kernville Methodist), Jon Feldschau and Neal Preston (Family Life), Joel Splawn and mom Cheryl Splawn (Kern Christian), Wes Williams (Exchange event chairman), and Phyllis Sizemore (Grace Chapel).