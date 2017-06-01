Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Collection Week

PRESS RELEASE

Operation Christmas Child

Remember that prayer is the first and foremost part of this entire ministry! We start and close each day with prayer, we pray for the children who will receive the shoeboxes, and we offer to pray with donors or anyone else who comes through our doors. These are not transactions based on a marketing campaign. We are a ministry of transformation. We are committed first to Jesus, then to this ministry, and to each child.

Ken will open the drop-off location on Monday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. to join with the other 4,500 locations in Opening Day Prayer. Please join us wherever you are for a moment of prayer for Operation Christmas Child on that Monday. Our normal hours of operation will be noon to 4 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 8, when I get to join the team from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the weekend.

We open and close the doors early on Monday, Nov. 20, to take the shoebox-filled cartons to the Kern County Collection Center in Bakersfield. The KRV Logistics team led by O.J. Atchison arrives at 9:30 a.m. to load up the trucks and trailer(s), after which the team goes to Mt. View Baptist in Lake Isabella to load up their already-filled cartons prior to the trip down the canyon.

We will need one volunteer to stay at church between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, in case anyone comes by to drop off their last minute shoebox. It will still get to the child this season!

If you have any questions before, during, or after collection week, call Ken Martinson, 760.417.2280, or Irene, 760.417.2279. Thank you.