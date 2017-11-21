Onward to another forest

By Kathe Malouf

Special to the Sun

When Philip DeSenze arrived to the Kern River Ranger District as Deputy District Ranger last year, he knew that the position was viewed as a developmental position; one to help him gain experience and management skills with the U.S. Forest Service. He also knew it would be temporary.

During the 18 months that he has been on the District, DeSenze has experienced numerous “firsts” which he said all add up to experiences that he will be taking with him when he leaves the Kern Valley in December for his new position on the Angeles National Forest.

When DeSenze arrived on the local Ranger District in June of 2016, the Sequoia National Forest was his first Forest post. And it didn’t take long before he realized that the job would be busy, yet fulfilling.

On his second day on the 663,000-acre District, DeSenze took his first whitewater raft trip, participatng in the seasons rafting partner’s trip. On his third day, he took part in the Tribal forum and toured the Sequoia National Park, where he saw majestic Giant Sequoias for the first time.

On day 9, the Erskine Fire erupted, which turned into one of the largest and deadliest wild fires in Kern County’s history.

“This has been a position where I learned a lot,” DeSenze said. “I told Al (Watson) that I came here to get fire experience. The Erskine fire was my first wildfire, and it was quite a wildfire.”

DeSenze said he realized the enormity of the Erskine Fire shortly after it broke out. “I was standing next to someone who had been fighting fire up here for 30 years, and she said she had never seen anything like it.”

As a fire public information officer, it was DeSenze’s job to keep residents who were evacuated by the fire as calm as possible and give them the latest available information. But without cell phones, electricity and a rapidly spreading and destructive fire, communication was limited to Forest Service radios. Still, DeSenze said he knew that he was in a place where he was needed, and he spent the next week driving to emergency shelters in the valley and relaying information as it came in.

“When I showed up for work the day after the Erskine Fire broke out, Al said, ‘You’re here.’ I’m not sure if he was surprised that I came back,” DeSenze said.

Then came another first for the new Deputy District Ranger.

“I had never been thanked for doing my job as much as I have been in this community,” he said, “I was impressed with that.”

At 32 years old, DeSenze was one of the youngest permanent employees on the District. While some folks were skeptical when he first arrived, he was given a chance to demonstrate his management skills, and he was welcomed into the community. “I have had people stop me in the store and ask me a question then thank me for the answer,” he said.

Another first for DeSenze was having the opportunity to put out his first grass fire, which occurred during the July 4th fireworks display at Engineer’s Point.

After growing up on a small farm in Ohio’s Appalachian foothills, DeSenze earned his degrees at Ohio State University, a B.A. in Political Science and American Indian Studies and dual Master’s in Public Administration and Climate Science between the School of Environmental and Natural Resources and the John Glenn College of Public Affairs. He began his Federal service in 2012 as a Presidential Management Fellow and regional planner for the Forest Service, State and private forestry near Philadelphia.

DeSenze credits his personal values, which include a strong belief in hard work and his ability to embrace a challenge for his success. Values, along with his upbringing in a small rural town.

“I would have never had the opportunity for a position like this if not for public education and hard work,” he said. “I have been working since I was 12 years old and I worked my way through school and saved money for college.”

He said that working for the federal government provides him the opportunity to give back to his community and make government work better. “We need to focus our efforts in a way that best meets the needs of the public,” he said. “We don’t have all of the resources that we need to do that, but we do a great job with what we have.”

The strong corps of volunteers on the Kern River District make a huge impact, which he says essentially triples the Forest Service recreation program’s work capacity.

DeSenze said he has enjoyed the ecological diversity of the Kern Valley and having the opportunity to be involved with the tribal community during his tenure on the Kern River Ranger District.

“We administer the most diverse District when it comes to special use permits. We administer the ski area, an airport, a golf course, gun range, off-highway trails, and lookouts,” he said. “Every time I went out into the field, I discovered some new amazing and breathtaking scenery,” he said, listing the Kern Plateau, the Kern River, Isabella Lake and many meadows as a few examples.

DeSenze said he quickly learned that the Kern River Valley is a close knit community and one in which the Forest Service plays a central role.”We have to interact with the community because we are a big part of it. We don’t just write press releases and it’s not just Smokey Bear. We are the second largest employer in the valley,” DeSenze said noting that the Forest Service staffing level is about 110 permanent employees. That number increases to approximately 250 during the summer months.

One of the biggest projects DeSenze has taken on was the $30 million construction projects related to the Army Corps of Engineer’s Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project, which included the new Kern River Ranger Station, which opened in Kernville on Nov. 1 “People said having a grand opening on Nov. 1 was impossible. Well, we did the impossible,” he said.

Shifting to his new role as the Public Affairs Officer for the Angeles National Forest, DeSenze said that he will be going from one of the most diverse districts to the busiest and most visited Forests in the country, which will present another welcomed challenge. “My experiences here will help me in my new job.”

DeSenze said that he will miss the people of the District that he has had the pleasure of working with. “The people are all so passionate about their jobs, and it demonstrates their dedication to the land and the community. I will miss the people of this district the most,” he said, adding that he would return to the Kern Valley “in a heartbeat” if the opportunity presented itself.

“It has been an awesome experience. I would never have been able to accomplish any of this without the great staff that we have on this District.”

DeSenze will be leaving for his new post on Dec. 8.