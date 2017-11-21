One Spade puts modern tools aside

By Kathe Malouf

Special to the Sun

Students from One Spade Youth Packers will be putting modern power tools aside and putting their muscle to the plow this weekend when they plow and plant a field in Lake Isabella to demonstrate how ranchers worked their land nearly 100 years ago.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, members of the Kern Valley One Spade Youth Packers will be plowing the field owned by Gerald and Carol Wenstrand, located off of Barlow Drive in Lake Isabella by using mules and hand equipment. Kern Valley residents are invited to come watch as the youth and mule teams plow and plant the large field.

“It will be a window into the past,” said Reid Hopkins, program leader with the Kern Valley One Spade group. “They will be using teams of mules and their implements will be pre-1915.”

While the tools being used are the implements of yesteryear, such as the spring-tooth harrow, plow, disc and grain drill, to help get the seed into the ground, the tools to help power all the work will be good old-fashioned mule power.

Hopkins said the activities will get started around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. Additional work may be needed on Sunday. A free hot dog lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. While the lunch will be free, Hopkins said that donations will be accepted and appreciated.

The youth packers will be demonstrating dry-land farming, a type of farming that was typically practiced in the Kern River Valley by ranchers during the Fall season. The One Spade youth packers will be driving teams of mules to plow the field in preparation of planting. Then students will plant oat hay seed in the ground and hope that Mother Nature does the rest to get the crop to grow.

“Dry-land farming is totally dependent on the rains to irrigate the seed,” Hopkins said, adding that along with Mother Nature, early ranchers also relied heavily on their mules.

“Without mules, the west would not have been developed,” Hopkins said.

It’s all part of the experience for the young members of Kern Valley One Spade, which was started in 1995 to build character and leadership skills in boys and girls between the ages of 9 to 17.

One Spade Youth Packers blends academics, practicality and history together while teaching youngsters how to saddle, lead, walk, ride and care for a mule. Using a “hands on” approach, the participants learn mule packing techniques, and how to work with and drive mule-drawn farming equipment. Beyond that, the program teaches lessons in teamwork, self-confidence and self-esteem along with personal responsibility, discipline, sportsmanship and dedication.

The One Spade provides the participants an outdoor experiences with mules and associated equipment that otherwise may be inaccessible to them. Students are also taught about the historic role that mules and the mule-driven equipment has played in the development of the country, and the Kern River Valley.

There is no cost to the participant or their family, as the program is aided by support from parents and community groups. As a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, Hopkins said that all money raised goes into the program. No one in the group receives a salary.

The dry-farming exercise will allow the young participants the unique opportunity to experience first-hand the way early pioneers farmed their land years ago using mule power and hard work.

But there will be one hand-tool that will not be allowed in the field during the weekend activity: the cell phone, as one of the motto’s of the One Spade Youth Packers simply states: “Taking today’s youth from the X-Box to the Pack Box.”

For more information about One Spade Youth Packers, go to www.onespadeyouthpackers.org.