Mass shooting felt at home: Three Kern County residents confirmed dead

By Ashley Loza

Kern Valley Sun

A music festival in Las Vegas ended in tragedy Sunday, Oct. 1, after a gunman opened fire on the audience, killing at least 59 people and injuring over 500.

The gunman was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Law enforcement stated that Paddock had opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and was found with over 15 rifles in his room. Paddock shot and killed himself before a SWAT team breached the door, CBS News reported.

The shooting occurred during the performance of country music star Jason Aldean, the final act of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival. Cell phone video footage taken by audience members show both Aldean and the audience reacting slowly to the sound of gunfire, then panicking as the realization sets in that they are being shot at. Many witnesses reported to news crews that they initially thought that the popping sound was fireworks.

Aldean is seen running offstage, and many audience members can be heard screaming both expletives and instructions at one another.

As the confirmed body count rose, it swiftly became the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Three of the top four deadliest shootings have occurred in the last five years, with the fourth trailing relatively close behind in 2007.

As of press time, three Kern County residents, Bailey Schweitzer, Kelsey Meadows and Jack Beaton, were confirmed dead.

Beaton, a Bakersfield resident, grew up in the Kern River Valley. He and his wife, Laurie, were attending the Route 91 Festival to celebrate their anniversary as they do every year. When the gunshots started, Beaton threw himself over his wife to shield her and was hit.

Beaton’s mother, Barbara, of Wofford Heights, thanked everyone for their prayers via the Christ Fellowship Church and asked that the family not be contacted during this time as they work through their grief.

While information regarding the status of many other Kern County residents has arrived sporadically, KBAK CBS 29 in Bakersfield has been able to compile a list of the residents affected and a tentative confirmation of their statuses. This list can be found at BakersfieldNow.com or reposted on the Kern Valley Sun’s Facebook page.

Currently, law enforcement is unsure of Paddock’s motive. Paddock’s brother, interviewed by CBS, stated that the gunman was a multimillionaire, an accountant who had made most of his money in real estate. Although a gambler, he had no financial hardships that his brother was aware of, and Clark County law enforcement confirmed that Paddock was unfamiliar to them.

While ISIS laid claim to the incident, U.S. officials stated that their involvement was unlikely.

Aldean issued a statement via Instagram on Sunday night expressing his horror and grief. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” he said.