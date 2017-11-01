Dr. Mary Ann Erickson – beloved mother, best friend and dedicated physician passed away on November 1, 2017. Dr. Erickson was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, but her family moved to California when she was three months old. Dr. Erickson married Gary L. Erickson on May 15, 1965, and lived all of her life in California. Both of her daughters, Patricia and Elizabeth, were born in California. After receiving her degree from Western University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and completing her residency in Fresno, Dr. Erickson and Elizabeth moved to the Kern Valley area in 2003. Dr. Erickson worked as a family practice physician with Clinica Sierra Vista from 2003 until her death. Services will be held on December 2, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Latter Day Saints 6400 Park Ave., Mountain Mesa.