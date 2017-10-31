KV ends seasons with success

By Nathan Schultz

Coach’s Submission

The team had an away game against Rosamond on Oct. 24 for our ninth High Desert League match. The jayvee Lady Broncs were defeated by the Rosamond Lady Roadrunners in 3 games by scores of 13-25, 25-22, and 15-9.

The Player of the Match was Lexi Baker. She achieved all four of her personal growth goals which were to get one block, four kills, three digs, and two special plays.

As a team Kern Valley achieved 30 percent of their 33 personal goals during the game.

The Lady Broncs competed at Cal City two days later for our 10th and final HDL match.

Kern Valley defeated the Lady Ravens in two games by scores of 25-5 and 25-14.

The Player of the Match was our Summer Dourlain. She achieved all three of her personal goals by making 18 perfect passes, three or more aces, and two digs.

The Kern Valley players successfully achieved 63 percent of their 33 personal growth goals.

Our season has ended, and our league record was 7-3. The Lady Broncs set 389 personal growth goals for themselves and they met 146 for an overall percentage of 37.5 percent.

Our Player of the Year was Freshman Captain Brenna Acosta who won Player of the Match four times this season for meeting her personal growth targets. In a very close second was Haily Martinez who also won Player of the Match four times.

Congratulations also to Sierra Klase for winning two, Dourlain for winning two, Baker for winning two, and Anne Keverline for winning it once.

Head coach Nathan Shultz said, “The Lady Broncs experienced a lot of growth, and they are excited about the fun season that they had. Thank you for your support!”