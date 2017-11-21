KUSD talks positive reinforcement

By Ashley Loza

Kern Valley Sun

The Kernville Union School District held its November board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The board’s chief concerns for the month of November included disciplinary practices, the implementation of a community foundation, the fifth grade’s field trip fundraising efforts, and the possible expansion of the preschool.

In large part, the meeting dealt with the disciplinary concerns brought to the board by local parents. Recently, both elementary and middle school parents raised concerns that their children were being consistently bullied and felt that the schools were not taking steps to avoid disciplinary problems. Two separate meetings were led by Superintendent Robin Shive and Wallace/Kernville Elementary Principal Brian Polston in late October and early November to address these parent concerns.

The board asked Polston and Wallace Middle School Principal Jill Shaw to give an overview of their schools’ disciplinary practices.

Shaw said that at the middle school, discipline is based on schoolwide expectations that are taught at the beginning of the school year and practiced throughout. When Shaw feels that an expectation is not being met throughout the year, she contacts staff members to remind them to focus on that expectation. School rules are also based on these expectations, as well as the education code, district policy and decisions by administrative staff. Shaw said these rules and expectations are put into place to teach children to focus on safety, responsibility and respect.

Shaw then described a point system that the school has in place to allow students to earn points to purchase activities and pointed out that all disciplinary practices are individualized and include some type of restorative practice.

“We are trying to reinforce kids in positive ways to do the right thing,” she said.

Polston began his presentation with a video depicting how babies respond negatively when not given an appropriate amount of attention. He pointed out that the schools have a large population of children who have been through traumatic experiences or have had some of their needs neglected, and that he believes the school’s responsibility is to understand these children to meet the challenge that their disciplinary difficulties may bring.

“Sometimes we often ask, ‘What’s wrong with this kid?’ but the real question needs to be, ‘What happened to this child?’” said Polston.

He offered the board some of the solutions that had been given by parents at the special meetings, noting that while some were outside of the school’s legal capabilities, many of these solutions were a positive step forward.

Shive commended Polston on his attention to the parents’ concerns. She emphasized that while the first meeting had a 60-parent plus attendance, the follow-up had only included about five people.

Board Member George Stahl noted that the schools were taking a positive, proactive approach. Stahl said that once the children set foot on campus, they are the responsibility of the district, and that it is important to him that the schools accept that responsibility, regardless of what the children may be experiencing at home.

“To be part of the solution means, like I said, to take part of the responsibility,” said Stahl.

Another of the board’s concerns was the implementation of a community foundation, a nonprofit organization similar to the South Fork School and Community Foundation, which is able to raise money for the school’s needs in more diverse ways than the school is able to do.

The potential foundation already has a mission statement and bylaws but required board approval before moving any further. Board President Greg Davis expressed a concern that the bylaws did not include any requirements for the foundation to report to the board, and Stahl agreed that it was a concern that the board might give power to a separate entity that held no explicit responsibility to the board. Board Member Lucian Whitman suggested a requirement that the foundation change its name (tentatively the Kernville Union Educational Foundation) should it stray from the vision of the board, while Shive noted that both South Fork and Caliente’s school districts contain a requirement that the foundation’s board include the superintendent or a designee.

The board agreed to move forward with the foundation with the understanding that safeguards would be in place to hold the foundation to district standards. Stahl was the dissenting vote.

The board also discussed the fifth grade’s fundraising efforts for a field trip. Previously, a trip to Sacramento to explore the Capitol had been suggested by Kernville Elementary teacher Pam Alten. However, the trip had been called off due to expense, and a concern had been voiced to the board that the funds raised for the trip would now not be used for that purpose. Board Member Alison Bogart assured the board that a field trip for the fifth grade was still in place, and that funds are still resting in the student account. An alternative trip is to be planned that is closer to home and more cost effective.

While staff members present agreed that some of the more traditional fundraising efforts, such as candy sales, do grow difficult over time when so many students are selling them, Colt Cards are a continuously popular fundraising method in the valley. Colt Cards are cards sold to the community that allow for discounts at local businesses, and according to staff, many parents continue to ask for them. The board agreed that these methods would continue to be useful for the district’s fundraising efforts for future field trips.

“An epic field trip in every school year is something we should definitely support,” said Bogart.

The board also touched on the need for a preschool expansion. Currently, the preschool is using one of the Kindergarten’s rooms, and an expansion will be needed as soon as next school year. However, when assessing the cost of new construction, Shive stated that a physical expansion would cost over $600,000. She and preschool staff had agreed to step back and reexamine the possibilities, as preschools do not hold the same facility requirements that later grades do. For example, Whitman pointed out, many churches in the area can be used as community buildings during certain days of the week.

The board was not required to make a decision on the matter as of yet, but the need to expand is being further examined by administration.

KUSD’s next board meeting is to be held on Tuesday, December 12, at 6 p.m. in the Wallace Elementary Cafeteria. As always, the public is encouraged to attend.