KUSD follows up on bullying

By Shannon Rapose

Kern Valley Sun

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wallace Elementary held a follow-up meeting to discuss the community’s input on the bullying issue that parents say has plagued both KUSD’s elementary and middle school campuses.

Wallace Elementary School Principal Brian Polston and Kernville Union School District Superintendent Robin Shive, along with teacher Steve Brucker, felt it was important to gain input from concerned parents and community members at the previous community meeting on Oct. 15. Shive mentioned it encouraged Wallace school officials to explore different options and ideas. Also, on Nov. 1, the California Department of Education (CDE) distributed a 96 page pamphlet that included a toolkit with resources on behavioral intervention, as well as data for communities and its educational agencies to review and address any disproportionate discipline rates. The CDE is also encouraging site administrators and principals to review their discipline policies and practices to ensure that student discipline is administered fairly and consistently to all students. Shive added that school districts are being encouraged to pull back on punishment type actions, such as suspensions and expulsions, and to focus more on constructive discipline.

To illustrate what options are plausible and which ones are discouraged by the state, a color coded chart was distributed amongst those in attendance at the meeting and then discussed.

“You have to find alternatives to changing the behaviors within the student,” said Shive. “From a district stand point, I feel like we have put a lot of things into place, and in one area that we can continue to improve on is that we are following through.”

Shive mentioned Safe School Ambassadors being an anti-bullying program that the school has implemented before that encourages students to stand up for themselves and for others, but due to the turn-over rate of staff, there is a real need to retrain school staff to ensure that everyone is aware of the program and on the same page.

It was also acknowledged that the school is working on ways to give its teachers more tools and support when it comes to working with students that display extreme behaviors in the classroom, making it a difficult environment to teach and, therefore, learn.

“Since the meeting, I have gone into more classrooms to see for myself, and we have made quite a few adjustments to classroom settings with some of our students that need more than what a general education classroom can provide,” said Shive. “The meeting in October really helped me to see that we, as administration, need to move into the classroom to really see what’s going on and to not just assume that everything is ‘ok’ because we aren’t hearing about it.”

In an attempt to comply with state requirements while meeting the needs of its students, Wallace Elementary and Wallace Middle School are implementing restorative practices that encourage students to change behavior within themselves. The Wallace Elementary Behavior Support Handbook that describes the restorative and value-based discipline was also distributed at the meeting, and those present were encouraged to review and ask questions.

“We have room to grow and improve as far as implementing it into the classroom and outside the classroom environment, as well,” said Polston.

Brucker then described pathways of intervention that teachers and paraprofessionals are encouraged to utilize first before further intervention is implemented.

“The plan is to try and figure out what it is that is causing issues for the student, whether it be on the playground, in the classroom or in their personal life,” said Brucker. “We are doing as much as we can to get to the root causes and to work with the kids to help them be more successful.”

Another area that the school is trying to address is the need for a more appropriate detention or intervention space for students who need to be removed from the general classroom environment but don’t necessarily need extreme forms of behavioral intervention.

“It’s an area that we are struggling with because the need is so high,” said Polston. “But it is something we are working on and fine tune.”

Shive also mentioned that one of the obstacles that has kept the school from utilizing College Community Services (CCS) was that they didn’t have a designated room for them to use while working with students, but now that the school has resolved that issue, the case load for CCS has begun to increase at both the elementary and middle school campuses.

When Shive asked attendees if they had any further questions or concerns, a first grade parent spoke up about her son experiencing bullying in the beginning of the year and that he had requested that she stay with him during morning recess. Since the initial meeting, she has observed more teachers out on the playground, and there appears to be fewer issues in her son’s classroom.

Another concerned parent inquired about what the school is doing about students that display repetitive behavioral issues that make the classroom environment a difficult place to learn in. Shive admitted that the disciplinary system they are implementing won’t work for a small percentage of the population and they are working on alternative settings and placements for “repeat offenders.” One of the alternate education settings that the school is currently using is Hybrid Home Instruction, which is a combination of being on school grounds for tests or working on assignments, as well as online and home instruction.

“All of the staff are wanting to see a change in behavior in the students, but what’s frustrating is that some don’t change as quickly as others,” said Polston. “What might work for one student doesn’t necessarily work for another.”

Polston also acknowledged that Wallace has some behavioral issues because the school’s population has a high number of students that have had adverse childhood experiences, which is why it was imperative to reach out to resources, such as College Community Services, for support.

When asked what the school was wanting to accomplish with this follow-up meeting, Polston responded, “I wanted to show that we listened, that we spent some time looking at all the suggestions and to report back on what we can and can’t do. We also wanted to share some of the things that we are putting into motion and to answer questions. There’s always room for improvement.”

Polston also added that even though he was disappointed with the smaller turn out for this meeting, he hopes picking a more convenient time frame will encourage more parents and community members to attend the next meeting.

Another meeting is tentatively set for February 6, 2018.