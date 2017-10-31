Kern Valley upset in CIF playoffs

By Ray Conner

Sports Editor

The Lady Broncs tennis team battled but fell short of moving on in the CIF team playoffs.

Kern Valley (No. 3 seed) playing at home on Oct. 25 faced Mira Monte the No. 11 seed. The Lady Lions had already knocked off the No. 6 seed Fresno Christian in a close 5-4 match to get the chance to move on in the playoffs. They would continue the upset route after facing Kern Valley.

This was a see-saw match the whole way. After singles action was over, the teams were tied at 3-3. Two of the doubles matches were split leaving one doubles match left and the score knotted at 4-4.

The Kern Valley players dropped the first set, but rallied taking the second set. Doing this would send it to the tie-breaking third set.

In the end the Mira Monte players would come out on top in the tie-breaker giving them the match.

As a team, the Lady Broncs season would end on this note.

Singles: Hannah Hurley 2-6,0-6, Tesse Monahan 0-6,0-6, Shelby Williams 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, Burgette Sartor 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), Maddie Hurley 6-4, 6-1, Skylar Newton 1-6, 2-6.

Doubles: H. Hurley/Williams 1-6, 0-6, Monahan/Sartor 4-6, 6-3 (4-10 tiebreaker), Lexi Yearwood/Julia Amstutz 6-2, 0-6 (10-8 tiebreaker).

Head coach Brian Christianson said, “This was another battle. The Kern Valley players fought the entire match. Overall, it was a great match. What a season. This was an amazing group of girls to work with. I want to thank everyone who came out and supported us this year. Special thanks to Jane Mackey, Wes Woody, and Bill Gallis for all their help.”

Despite the loss, this team can hold their heads high as they defended the High Desert League title and put the rest of the Central Section on notice. When it comes to girls tennis, the Lady Broncs can match with anybody.

Two days later the action returned to individual play. Competing in the CIF Central Section Southern Area Tournament. The tournament format was as follows, the top 4 moved on to the championships and four wild cards would get the chance to move on.

The Lady Broncs sent one singles player in M. Hurley and a pair of doubles teams in Sartor/Monahan and H. Hurley/Williams.

Playing at Garces in 89 degree weather, the Lady Broncs played their hearts out, but all would come up short in the chance to move on in individual play.

M. Hurley took on a player from West High. Only a sophomore, M. Hulrey would fall in two sets 1-6, 0-6. Her opponent would end up being one of the wild cards. Christianson said, “It was great experience for sophomore Hurley.”

In doubles play, the team of Sartor/Monahan came in as the HDL champions. They could not get past their first match as they would fall 2-6, 0-6 to the team from Liberty.

Christianson said, “Burgette and Tesse had a great season and really worked well together.”

The team of H. Hurley/Williams played the team from Taft and came up short 3-6, 2-6. Christianson said, “Shelby and Hannha did a great job, just a point here or there and this match would have been totally different. It was a great effort.”

He would go on to say, “I am proud of the team and their accomplishments. The seniors will definitely be missed. The last three years the Kern Valley team is 29-11 overall and 16-2 in the HDL.”