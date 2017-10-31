Kern Valley too much for Roadrunners

By Ray Conner

Sports Editor

The jayvee Broncs football squad continued toward their second consecutive High Desert League title with a win on Homecoming.

Kern Valley’s latest victim was the Rosamond Roadrunners. Playing in front of the Homecoming crowd urged the Broncs to another lop-sided victory. The final score was 41-0.

The Broncs took the early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They went on to score 14 in the second to make the score at the break 21-0.

They put up 13 points in the third quarter and finished it off with a touchdown in the final quarter.

Kern Valley’s unbeaten streak has reached 17 games over the past two season. They are 2-0 in the HDL and can wrap up the championship next week at home against Cal City.

The Broncs saw six different players score touchdowns. Five on the ground and one through the air.

Kern Valley’s offense collected 292 total yards of offense. The ground game picked up 220 yards, while the passing game recorded 72 yards with five completed passes.

The Broncs defense picked off the Rosamond quarterback three times and pounced on one loose ball.

Touchdowns: Ryan Walker, Zack Goss, Lucas Harris, Kaden Preston, Vincent Pearman, Daniel Stewart

PAT’s: Spenser Hensen 5-for-5

Passing: Preston 4-6-72, Walker 1-1-8

Receiving: Walker 2-29, Stewart 1-25, Goss 1-10, Damon Sage 1-8

Rushing: Harris 12-51, Pearman 2-41, Walker 9-38, Davin Lee 1-24, Preston 8-19, Sage 4-14, Rock 2-13, Dylan Stansbury 2-12, Goss 2-8, Jaden Stansbury 1-0

Tackles: D. Stansbury 3 (FR), Jeffrey Cawein 3, Sage 3, Malikye Moore 2 (INT), Diego Tapia 2, Rock 1 (INT), J. Syansbury 1, Harris 1, Preston 1, Scott Overholt 1, Pearman 1, James Davis 1, Davin Lee (INT)

Head coach Frank Woody said, “For those who know college football, this was an Alabama ‘butt’- kicking. Like the last few games our opponent, Rosamond, gained most of their yards on their first drive. After our defense settled down and got our offense the ball on downs, the game went entirely our way. Our offense scored on our first three possessions in the first half. We also scored on our next three, our first three in the second half. This team put together an outstanding defensive game against Bishop, an outstanding offensive game against Arvin, and a completely dominant game against Rosamond for the league title. This Friday we play Cal City in an attempt to close our second straight season with an undefeated record.”

The game is slated to kick off at 4 p.m.