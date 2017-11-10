Kern Valley Sheriff’s arrest report: 10/24 – 10/31

Kern Valley Sheriff’s arrest report

On 10/24/17, deputies arrested Robby Vavra, age 54, at the intersection of Golden Spur St. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for disorderly conduct due to unauthorized lodging and for illegal dumping.

On 10/24/17, deputies arrested Robert Posney, age 29, in the 2300 block of Reeder Dr., Lake Isabella, for living in a recreational vehicle in a residential neighborhood without a county permit.

On 10/24/17, deputies arrested Jane Duffy, age 47, at the intersection of Golden Spur St. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for disorderly conduct due to unauthorized lodging and for illegal dumping.

On 10/24/17, deputies arrested Eddy Tarman, age 47, in the 5900 Block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for disorderly conduct due to unauthorized lodging and for illegal dumping.

On 10/25/17, deputies arrested Glen Pettit, age 44, at the intersection of Burlando Rd. and Kern River Rd., Kernville, for an active warrant.

On 10/25/17, deputies arrested Patricia Knott, age 55, in the 2700 block of Audrey Ave., Lake Isabella, for occupying a residence previously tagged as unsafe.

On 10/25/17, deputies arrested David Atkinson, age 58, in the 5500 block Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for disorderly conduct due to unauthorized lodging.

On 10/25/17, deputies arrested Michael Brown, age 32, at the intersection of Alta Sierra St. and Crestview Ave., Lake Isabella, for a felon in possession of pepper spray, contempt of a court order and assault on a person.

On 10/25/17, deputies arrested Tristain Colbert, age 27, in the 5600 block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.

On 10/25/17, deputies arrested Cameron Calhoon, age 55, in the 5600 block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended/revoked and no insurance.

On 10/26/17, deputies arrested Natalie Gutierrez –Noel, age 42, in the 5500 block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for an active warrant.

On 10/26/17, deputies arrested Richard Potter, age 53, in the 5500 block of Lake Isabella Blvd. for carrying a concealed dagger, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and an active warrant.

On 10/26/17, deputies arrested Kimberly Vines, age 54, at the intersection of Lake Isabella Blvd. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for an active warrant.

On 10/26/17, deputies arrested Eddy Tarman, age 47, at the intersection of Lake Isabella Blvd. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for an active warrant.

On 10/27/17, deputies arrested Anthony Elliott, age 39, in the 3600 block of Suhre St., Lake Isabella, for illegal dumping.

On 10/27/17, deputies arrested Melissa McKay, age 29, in the 3600 block of Suhre St., Lake Isabella, for maintaining a public nuisance.

On 10/27/17, deputies arrested Jonathan Montgomery, age 38, in the 100 block of Calgary Dr., Wofford Heights, for possession of an altered imitation firearm.

On 10/27/17, deputies arrested Johnathan Abbott, age 47, in the 5500 block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for disorderly conduct due to alcohol intoxication.

On 10/27/17, deputies arrested Douglas Logan, age 61, in the 6000 block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for scavenging in a trash container without permission.

On 10/27/17, deputies arrested Justin Dupuy, age 35, at the intersection of Elk and Columbus Ave., Bodfish, for an active warrant.

On 10/28/17, deputies arrested Candice Chavira, age 40, in the 20 block of Verna St., Bodfish, for an active warrant.

On 10/29/17, deputies arrested Alan Vessey, age 20, in the 6300 block of Lynch Canyon Dr., Mountain Mesa, for an active warrant.

On 10/29/17, deputies arrested Robert Casaburi, age 48, at the intersection of Sierra Rama Dr. and Piute St., Bodfish, for an active misdemeanor warrant and an active felony warrant.

On 10/29/17, deputies arrested Billy Carpenter, age 55, in Keyesville South, Lake Isabella, for display of unlawful registration on a nonoperational vehicle.

On 10/29/17, deputies arrested Robby Vavra, age 54, in the 5400 block of Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for disorderly conduct due to unauthorized lodging.

On 10/29/17, deputies arrested Renee White, age 37, at the intersection of Sycamore and Columbus Ave., Bodfish, for active warrants.

On 10/31/17, deputies arrested Elijah Theodore Glenn Demoss, age 30, in 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, continuous sex abuse of a child, annoying / molestation of a child and sexual battery.

On 10/31/17, deputies arrested Debbie Leiter, age 57, at the intersection of Golden Spur and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for trespassing, illegal dumping and active warrants.

On 10/31/17, deputies arrested Eddy Tarman, age 47, at the intersection of Golden Spur St. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for illegal dumping.

On 10/31/17, deputies arrested Kimberly Vines, age 54, at the intersection of Golden Spur St. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for illegal dumping.

On 10/31/17, deputies arrested Robert Laudermilk, age 48, at the intersection of Golden Spur St. and Nugget Ave., Lake Isabella, for trespassing and illegal dumping.

