Kern Valley falls to Ravens

The varsity Broncs end their season on a losing note to Cal City.

With no jayvee game, the Broncs took the field and honored their senior players. That would be the last celebration as they were corralled by the Ravens 13-0. On this chilly night, Kern Valley’s offense could not find the end zone, while the Ravens picked up their first league win.

Both teams were coming off lop-sided losses. The Broncs got pummeled by Rosamond, while Cal City got pounded by Bishop.

The Broncs had extra help on the field as they called up some junior varsity players to fill the sidelines.

Since taking the HDL in the 2014-15 season, Kern Valley (2-7, 0-3 HDL) finished off their second straight losing season. Last year they finished 5-6, and 1-3 in the HDL.

Note: As the paper was heading to print, no individual game stats were made available for this game. These season stats do not reflect the contest with Cal City.

Touchdowns: Lightner 6, Miller 4, Aaron Grimsby 2, Barton 1, Clayton Hiles 1, Trever Hurley 1

Passing: (39-85-5-527 yards, 4 touchdowns): Jacob Lightner 21-41-1-291, 3 TD’s, Anthony Barton 16-36-3-226 1 TD, Conrad Miller 2-8-1-10

Receiving: Miller 19-327, Hiles 3-70, A. Grimsby 5-59, Hurley 3-34, Barton 2-16, Kenneth Porter 1-10, Lightner 2-9,

Rushing (281-1892-12 touchdowns): Lightner 120-820, Miller 58-423, A. Grimsby 50-276, Hurley 26-222, Barton 14-80, Tyler Cazares 3-20, Brett Grimsby 4-19, Hiles 1-10

Tackles: Miller 90, Hurley 89, Devon Vittoria 73, A. Grimsby 47, Fortino Mendez 40, Barton 36, Adam Virto 34, B. Grimsby 28, Tanner Tito 24, Cazares 24, Darrell Riley 16, Nick Timms 15, Lightner 10, Hiles 10, Porter 9, Logan Lytle 4, Joe Miller 2, Zach Green 2, Kenny King 2, Carlos Lopez 1

Sacks: A. Grimsby 2, Mendez 2, Tito 1, C. Miller 1, Hurley 1

With this season over, Kern Valley will now go into ‘how do we get back on top’ mode for the future.