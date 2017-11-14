JV youth Broncs stopped by Bishop

Photos courtesy of KVYFL 2017 JV Football and Cheer Facebook page

Left: TJ Sanders, No. 9, picks up a block from Colton Carver, No. 21, that springs him down the sidelines.

Right: Unidentified player from the jayvee youth Broncs makes a spectacular catch. Both of these photos were from a recent game against Cal City.

By Ray Conner

Sports Editor

The jayvee youth Broncs football squad loses in a chance to go to Super Bowl.

Kern Valley’s jayvee youth football team was playing a familiar foe in Bishop in the semifinals of the playoffs. Bishop would come out on top 16-0 scoring two late fourth quarter touchdowns to knock the Broncs out of the playoffs.

For three quarters and most of the fourth the two teams defense held the other in check. Neither team could find the end zone as the defenses put up a wall. It would be Bishop that finally broke through with 4:55 left in the game. They took the lead and then added another score to cement the win and send the Broncs home with the loss.

Bishop’s stingy defense allowed Kern Valley just 141 total yards of offense. The Broncs rushed for 32 yards and threw for 109 yards.

Four runners got touches in the game with Daimon Dedmon leading the way. He had five carries for 30 yards.

Bryan Hernandez rushed for three yards with four touches, while Derrick Hinkey had three rushes that resulted in one yard. Finishing up the ground game, Kaegan McCarthy was credited with four carries for a minus two yards.

In the passing game, the Broncs completed 11 passes for the 109 yards. McCarthy attempted 18 passes with 11 completions. He would hit four different receivers. Two pass attempts were picked off by the Bishop defense.

Hunter Watts hauled in five catches for 62 yards to lead the Broncs in receiving. Hernandez grabbed four passes for 31 yards, while Carson Strange had one catch for nine yards. Rounding out the catching yards was Jacob Leith with one reception for seven yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncs were led by Hernandez with eight tackles. Ryan Prince collected seven tackles, while Jared Stanbury, Hinkey, and Watts had four apiece. Watts was credited with a pair of fumble recoveries. Jake Hurley and Strange each had three tackles. Strange also had an interception of a Bishop pass attempt. Cameron Thomas, Colton Carver, and Josh Papp recorded a pair of tackles, while TJ Sanders, Dominick Mental, Leith, and Zack Williams finished with one tackle apiece.

Others on the squad that did not record any stats in this game, but are still a big part of the team include: Christian Parks, Ethan Crownover, Thomas Henry, Wyatt Johnstone, Garrett Davis, Cooper Osario, Brock Willingham, Avery Keverline, Jesse Wagner, Dawson Edge, Seth Stockwell, Brodie Chadwick, Josh Wesala, and Gavin Zawaski.

With the loss, the jayvee Broncs became the last youth football team to play a game this season. The Kern Valley teams will now have to wait a year to take the field and make a push to regain their form to qualify for the Super Bowl.