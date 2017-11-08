Jayvee Broncs finish unbeaten

By Ray Conner

Sports Editor

Without taking the field, the junior varsity football Broncs completed their second straight unbeaten season.

With this win, they have defended their High Desert League title in consecutive years.

The Cal City Ravens could not field a jayvee team on Friday, and Kern Valley was given the forfeit win that moved them to 7-0-1 overall and 3-0 in the HDL. Knowing they already were given the victory, a few of the players would move up to the varsity sidelines and gain the experience of being on the upperclassmen team.

Kern Valley’s one blemish on their record, if you will, came against Templeton in week one of the year. Boron, in week zero as it’s called, also did not have a jayvee squad. Their first actual game came one week later and in the end it would end in a tie against the Templeton Eagles.

The Broncs would only have one close game the rest of the way with their new Central Section CIF rival in Corcoran. The Broncs would come away with the hard fought 12-6 victory to keep their unbeaten season alive. In this game neither team managed to score in the second half.

On the year, Kern Valley collected three shut out wins. They would outscore their opponents 224-39, not including the 35-0 forfeit win against Cal City. In the HDL, the Broncs did not surrender a single point. They topped league rival Bishop 32-0 and took care of the Rosamond Roadrunners 41-0.

The Broncs season stats are as follows:

Passing (25-55-2-462 yards, seven touchdowns): Kaden Preston 22-52-2-439; 7 TDs, Scott Overholt 2-2-0-15, Ryan Walker 1-1-0-8

Receiving: Walker 12-195, 2 TDs, Rock 3-107, 2 TDs, Sage 4-55, Daniel Stewart 3-45, 2 TDs, Goss 1-10, Pearman 1-6, 1 TD

Rushing (215-1286 yards, 21 touchdowns): Walker 54-371, 7 TDs, Damon Sage 34-277, 1 TD, Vincent Pearman 20-218, 4 TDs, Lucas Harris 37-195, 3 TD’s, Preston 33-75, 2 TD’s, James Davis 4-39, 1 TD, Zach Rock 6-28, Davin Lee 1-24, Malikye Moore 2-18, 1 TD, Jared Stansbury 10-17, 1 TD, Dylan Stansbury 2-12, Jeffrey Cawein 6-8, Zack Goss 2-8, 1 TD, Tyler Strange 2-5, Overholt 2- (-)9.

Tackles: Sage 36, Pearman 29, Walker 27, Harris 27, Diego Tapia 23, Moore 21, J. Stansbury 17, Cawein 15, Davis 13, Noah Alexander 12, Rock 9, Overholt 9, Spenser Hensen 7, Stewart 6, Strange 4, Sharon Reyes 4, D. Stansbury 3, Trenton Robertson 3, John Weghorst 3, Blake Kempster 3, Preston 1, Pardae Tuttle 1.

Sacks: Sage 2, Harris 2, Overholt 2, Pearman 2, Davis 1

Interceptions: Preston 2, Moore 2, Rock 2, Lee 1, Walker 1, Hensen 1, Harris 1

Fumble recoveries: Hensen 2, D. Stansbury 1, Overholt 1, Pearman 1, Alexander 1, Davis 1, Stewart 1.

Kicking: Hensen 25-31 PAT’s, 0-3 FG, Sage 1-1 PAT’s, 0-1 FG