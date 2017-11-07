Gubler endorsed by Boudreaux

Press Release

Gubler Campaign

Last week, it was announced that Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has endorsed Warren Gubler for Assembly, District 26. This announcement came following a meeting Sheriff Boudreaux had with Gubler in late September.

“Warren Gubler is a good man and friend who I believe is the best voice for Public Safety here in our valley,” said Sheriff Boudreaux regarding the 2018 election. “I met with Warren more than three weeks ago and that sealed my endorsement.”

“I am so pleased about receiving the endorsement of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the faith he has in me for Assembly District 26,” said Gubler. “Once in Sacramento I will support law enforcement in their mission to keep our communities safe.”

In November 2009, Gubler was elected to the Visalia City Council and has served thereon since then. He was Visalia’s vice-mayor from 2013 to 2016, and has been mayor of Visalia since 2016.

Warren Gubler holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, Government from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor from J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Gubler is the founding partner (2002) of Gubler and Abbott LLP and was a Senior Partner, Partner Associate from 1983-2001 with Hurlbutt, Clevenger, Long & Vortmann.

Gubler has served on the Board of Directors of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society (Past Chairman 2005-2007), the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, the Creative Center Foundation (President 2003-2005), Visalia Breakfast Optimist Club, California Creditors Bar Association, Tulare County Bar Association (president 1996-1997) the Boy Scouts of America, and is a member of Visalia Downtown Rotary.

