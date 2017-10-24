FYDO rescues Bonnie and Clyde

PRESS RELEASE

FYDO

Bonnie and Clyde were enjoying a dangerous freewheeling frolic on Hwy. 178 outside Kern Canyon when FYDO member Marie Quick spotted them crossing the road. She coaxed them into her car and fired off an SOS to fellow FYDO members. Rescuer Extraordinaire Wendy Geis leaped into action, and while Quick was running errands and the dogs slept happily in the front seat, she worked feverishly to find help. The shelter in Bakersfield was closed for the day, and no foster could be found, so the dogs went home with Quick. Their picture was circulated on Facebook and sent to Kern County Animal Services in hopes that their owner could be found. The plan was to take them back to the Bakersfield shelter within the next few days, but on Saturday, Quick noticed that Bonnie just wasn’t feeling good. A trip was made to Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital where Quick (and Clyde, who would not be parted from Bonnie) were informed that Bonnie had Pyometra, a deadly uterine infection found in unspayed female dogs. Dr. Landry told them that there were only two options – an emergency spay or euthanasia. The decision was made for Bonnie to have the surgery, and Clyde went back home with Quick to anxiously await word. At 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Dr. Landry called with the good news that Bonnie would be okay, and that she could be picked up on Sunday evening. Clyde was overjoyed to see his running partner when she arrived back home and is steadfastly at her side while she convalesces. FYDO will be seeking a permanent home for this devoted couple after her recovery – and after Clyde has been neutered. Bonnie and Clyde’s crazy escapades have come to an end.