FurryFriday (11/10/2017)

#FurryFriday | 11/10/17

The Shelter still has a bunch of FLUFFY FRIENDS!!! Save a life and adopt a Furry Friend TODAY!!! Please mention our Furry Friday videos to shelter staff so we know how we’re doing!

=============

The Lake Isabella Animal Shelter, located at 14891 Hwy. 178 in Southlake, is having a special on cats and there are TONS to choose from!

CATS: Get one for $5 adoption fee and get a second FREE!

DOGS: $40 adoption fee

To encourage keeping bonded pairs together, adoption fees have been PAID for those animals through a generous donor.

Are you a veteran? If yes, you can adopt a Furry Friend for FREE! Call 760-378-1131 for more details.

Adoption Fee includes chip, spay/neuter, vaccinations, free well pet exam from a vet of your choice (covers office visit only, does not include medications), one year license, starter food supply, blanket and toys (if needed and available), a carrier for a cat and collar with leash for a dog.

"Furry Friday" is a segment produced by the Kern Valley Sun that will feature a "furry friend" every Friday from the Lake Isabella Animal Shelter, located at 14891 Hwy. 178 in Southlake. For more information on our featured furry friend or others, please call 760-378-1131.

