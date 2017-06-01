Frank Patino Arias

He was 90 years old at the time of his death. He was a California native born and raised in the Los Angeles area. He enlisted in the Army in 1946, trained in welding in the Army, Shipped to Korea toward the end of the conflict and was honorably discharged in May 1947. In his lifetime, he worked at Douglas Aircraft and Atlantic Richfield in Torrance, Calif., where he retired and moved to Pala Ranches, finally settling in Bodfish, Calif., for 35 years. He was a loving dad, papa, grandpapa, and great-great-grandpapa. We will miss his wit, as my sister says, the way he caressed our faces with his hands, his hugs and kisses. He was preceded in death by our mom, Virginia Arias, and brother, Ruben Arias, and two grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Lolie Arias, and brother, Robert Arias; son Rudy and Linda Arias of Prescott, Ariz.; daughters Celia and Edward Dominguez from Bodfish, Calif.; Frances and Lee Anthony of Ridgecrest, Calif.; Virginia and Donald Huggins of Chowchilla, Calif.; and Esther and Randy Fleming of Madera, Calif. He had 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends, and his dog, Dude. Frank is also survived by his sisters-in-law Millie and Linda Arias. He will be greatly missed; love you, Dad. Frank did not want a formal funeral. The family will have a separate private celebration of life.