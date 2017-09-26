By George Stahl

Special to the Sun

The event was hosted by Guy and Kimberly Jeans at Kern River Fly Shop located in Kernville. The tournament was sponsored by Simms, Sage, Redington, Rio Products, Kern River Fly Shop, Kern River Conservancy and Trout Unlimited. Benefiting from the tournament were two causes close to the participants’ hearts. Both Casting for Recovery and Project Healing Waters were supported by the 12 teams of five fly fishers who lined the Kern River for miles. Each team cast their most accurate to catch more trout than the next team. The tournament began at 8:00 a.m. in the morning when all of the contestants checked in at Kern River Fly Shop and were sent on their way to the river in the direction they preferred.

The fly fishers could be seen up and down the Kern standing in just about every local favorite spot on the banks. Some ventured into the cold water using waders, but no matter the spot, the trout seemed to be cooperating with the flies that morning. For six hours, the 60 contestants cast and whipped their long or short rods, hoping to land their flies in that sweet spot where that huge, hungry rainbow could see it struggling just above the clear water, ringing the breakfast bell.

At 2:00 p.m., it was time to reel in, net and release the last fish. All rods had to be out of the water, flies dried and score cards turned into the Fly Shop. The moment of truth was at hand, and the fish count tallied. After the last fishers were off the river, they were able to rest up for a bit and enjoy a hot lunch and live entertainment in the meadow area of Rivernook Camp Ground, just north of Kernville.

At the Rivernook Camp Ground, host for the post tournament event, the contestants, families and other guests were welcomed by a variety of vendors. Fly fishing manufacturers as well as non-profit organizations including the Kern River Valley Search and Rescue and local businesses, such as D. Harrison presented booths for visitors to meander through and either purchase their products or simply ask questions about techniques and share stories. There was also a silent auction type drawing and an awards ceremony.

Guy Jeans and Pasadena resident Chiaki Harami, President of the Southern Sierra Fly Fishers Club (SSFC), announced and handed out the awards. Seven teams tied for 4th Place in the tournament, 3rd Place went to SSFC # 1 Team called Judy and the Beards, 2nd Place to the Sanders Team, a group described by Jeans as “First timers on the Kern river who came from far far away, and who caught 10 fish. One more than the third place team.”

First place was won by a team made up of friends from different parts of California and Nevada. Calling themselves the Dry Creek Outfitters, they were Andrew McClellan of Walnut, Terrance Tinucci from Crestline, who says that Guy Jeans taught him how to fish when he was 9 years old, Philip Nguyen of San Diego, Christian Biscotti from Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Daniel Parsons from Fremont in the Bay area. The five men took home a trophy and bragging rights as the first team to win the SSFC first ever open.

Casting for Recovery is a national organization that offers women with breast cancer a chance to enhance their quality of life through a unique program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The concept of Casting for Recovery (CFR) is based on the fact that fly fishing can reach women on a physical level through the gentle, rhythmic motion of flies casting. According to the organization’s literature, “Fly casting can be good therapy for the upper body, encouraging mobility for women who have had surgery or radiation as part of their treatment.”

“All of the volunteers with the program are breast cancer survivors,” said Jenni Palmer, a survivor from Canyon Country on hand to represent CFR. “This event and the support here is amazing. Thank you,” she added.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. (PHWWFF) is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings. PHWFF is unique in that their volunteers are teaching classes on an on-going, long term basis. It is much more than a one day fishing trip. For many participants, the socialization and camaraderie of the classes are just as important as the fishing outings.

The participants and attendees of the event were treated to a mini concert by two bands as well. Bernard Yin and Par Avion from Santa Monica was on hand to perform their blend of eclectic surf music with Rebecca Ramirez on bass and Derek O’Brian on the drums. They were followed by the Stoneflys, featuring Guy Jeans on Keytar and vocals, Tracy Kahanamoku on bass, drummer Robert Rachelli, Dave Price on the sax, Kevin Miller, trumpet, and Skabone Stan on the trombone. The band entertained the audience with their original style of alternative ska, reggae and jazz arrangements to bring the evening to a close.

The Southern Sierra Fly Fishers Club 1st Annual Fly Fishing Open proved to be a good time and a tournament that will rival all others in the future.