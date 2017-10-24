First Annual Beer Festival

By George Stahl

Special to the Sun

Every annual event has a beginning. On Saturday, Oct. 21, Rivernook Campground in Kernville presented the 1st Annual Rockin’ River Beer and Music Festival. At this year’s event, 100 percent of the proceeds were contributed to the non-profit organization ‘Keepers of the Kern,’ according to the event coordinator, Jami Ward. According to their mission statement, “Keepers of the Kern is dedicated to protecting, restoring, preserving and enriching the quality of diversity and the delicate biological environment surrounding the Kern River corridor.”

The event was supported by 23 beer vendors and breweries along with six non-beer vendors and exhibitors. Food, drink and fun greeted the attendees as soon as they entered the gates of the area inside the Rivernook campground known as ‘the Meadow.’ Guests who purchased VIP tickets were greeted at 11:00 a.m. with a special venue of the finest that the beer makers had to offer. Some of the brews were new and never before released and given to the VIPs for their approval. Then, at 1:00 p.m., the gates were opened to general ticket holders, and for the next four hours, patrons were allowed to meander through the booths and tables of the breweries and food entrepreneurs.

Breweries like Ballast Point from San Diego were there because they met coordinator Jami Ward at another event, “When I met Jami, she told me about her idea for this event, and I knew I had to be here. I grew up in the Kern River Valley and I have a lot of friends and family still here. This is great,” said Bill Lacy. Others were there by invitation, like Eagle Rock Brewery, Scholb Premium Ales of Torrance, California, Arrow Lodge from Covina and LCB from Tehachapi.

The beer merchants brought their libations from all parts of California. Some came as far south as San Diego and others as close as the backyard of the Kern River Valley, and all regions in between. There were even representatives from Bakersfield and Visalia. All were eager to fill the limited edition glasses promoting the event that were included with an admission ticket to each guest.

As they made their way around the Meadow, the beer tasters were entertained by four bands throughout the afternoon, such as Bakersfield group ‘Weedpatch Carnival,’ an up and coming group who, with founders Steve Coon and Steve Simpson, are moving towards recording their first album including some of their original songs. Lyz Monroig and Rik Chikasawa round out the group with vocals and drums.

As time went on and the weather was still cooperating, patrons were able to sit and relax with their brews and listen or dance to the music of ‘Lonely Avenue,’ another Bakersfield band with members who hail from all parts. Jon Ranger, Ryan Fergon, Derek Chaney and Nate Hendrick recently released their self-titled debut album and continue to write and play music.

By the time the strings of light went on over the beer and music lovers, Grammy-nominated band ‘The Usual Haunts’ gave the audience a taste of their newest album, Living is Easy and showed everyone present why they enjoy the Grammy nomination. To close the festival, Ward called on local band ‘The Stoneflys.’ They performed up until 5:00 p.m. to end the festival officially but then continued into what became an after party of sorts, much to the agreement of the crowd.

Before the five o’clock bell, Jami Ward thanked everyone, the bands, the breweries, the vendors and the crowd. She then announced that she and Rivernook owner Amanda Pascoe have settled on October 20, 2018, for the 2nd Annual Beer and Music Festival . “We are going to do this again! We are asking you to come back and we are going to do it even better! Tickets for next year will be going on sale soon!”

Every annual event has to have had a beginning somewhere, and the ‘Beer and Music Festival’ is certainly off to a good start.