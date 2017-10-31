Broncs Homecoming spoiled

By Ray Conner

Sports Editor

Another string of opponents scoring touchdowns sinks Broncs in the annual Homecoming game.

In front of a big crowd that gathered to celebrate Homecoming, Rosamond came to town. Four straight possessions to end the half resulted in scores and then three consecutive possessions coming out of the break pushed the Roadrunners to a 50-15 win over the hometown Broncs.

After punting on their first possession, the Broncs got a break as the Rosamond player fumbled. They took advantage and put the ball in the end zone. The Broncs runner plunged in from one-yard out to give the Broncs the only lead they would have on the night.

The defense stopped Rosamond on downs to get the ball back. Kern Valley turned the ball over and Rosamond was on its way. They scored a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to grab the 8-7 lead.

On their next possession, the Broncs tried an ill-advised fake punt, setting up the Roadrunners on a short field. They wasted little time in crossing the goal line to add to their lead. Once again the two-point try was successful and they pushed the score to 16-7.

The Broncs answered this time as they went the length of the field to punch it in. The Kern Valley runner went in from six yards away to get the Broncs closer. They were able to convert a two-point try and made it 16-15.

Their night putting points on the score board was over. Rosamond took consecutive possessions and scored on both. The half-time score favored the Roadrunners 30-15.

Coming out of the locker room, Rosamond scored three straight touchdowns for 20 unanswered points to make the lead 50-15.

The fourth quarter was quiet for both teams and the game went to Rosamond. The loss put the Broncs record at 2-6 on the year. They are 0-2 in the High Desert League.

Note: No individual stats were made available for this game.

They will finish the season at home against Cal City on Friday where the seniors will be honored. Kickoff is 7 p.m.