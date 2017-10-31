AYSO: Week 9 Results

PRESS RELEASE

AYSO REGION 294

SATURDAY (10/28/17)

U8: Tigers vs. Green Dragons: Green Dragons win 5-2 (Goals: Tigers- Wyatt Wilkins-1, Ethan Mundy-1; Green Dragons- Kenadie Young-3, Noel Guarneros-1, Rustle Goulding-1)

Players of the Game: Tigers- Ethan Mundy, Fireballs-Maggie Giddens

Jedi vs. Mighty Minions: Jedi win 7-0 (Goals: Jedi- BettyJane Coughlin-2, Siovan Swartley-3, Logan Danover-1)

Players of the Game: Jedi-Logan Danover, Mighty Minions- Tobey Breazell

Silver Foxes vs. Fireballs: Fireball win 10-0 (Goals: Fireballs- Gabriel Ross-2, Ryder Pappas-4. Noah Ross-4)

Players of the Game: Fireballs- Noah Ross, Silver Foxes- Kylie Griswold

U10: Raptors vs: Blue Bombers: Raptors win 6-0 (Goal: Raptors- Samantha Wyly-2, Ethan Preston-2, Brady Bogart-1, Ben Little-1)

Players of the Game: Raptors: Samantha Wyly, Blue Falcons: Jacob Appleford

Bombers vs. Golden Hawks: Bombers win 3-1(Goals: Golden Hawks-Kadean Jenkins-1; Bombers: Aeden Quezada-2, Tyler Lewis-1)

Players of the Game: Bombers-Aeden Quezada, Golden Hawks -Hyla Hacker

U14: Hot Pink Ninja Kittys vs. Poison Arrows: Hot Pink Ninja Kittys Win 6-2(Goals: Hot Pink Ninja Kittys: Maximus Armes-2, Elli Jeans-2, Kailyin Shiver-1, Trevor Stanton-1; Poison Arrows: Robert Carr-2)

Players of the Game: Hot Pink Ninja Kittys- Elli Jeans; Poison Arrows: Ava Rementegui and Blaze Goyette

Eclipse vs. Purple People Eaters: Purple People Eaters win 3-0 (Goals: Purple People Eaters- Dustin Clark-2, Caleb Campbell-1)

Players of the Game: Purple People Eaters: Dustin Clark, Caleb Campbell- Eclipse: Nicholas Payne

U19 Girls: The U19 girls concluded their season this past week with an impressive 7 wins, 1 tie and 0 losses. Well done, ladies! Good luck with any post season games and as you begin your high school season soon!